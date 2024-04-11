A new development is set to bring a collection of new housing to Lincoln.

The project still needs to be approved by council but it would see 160 units built on a 10 acre piece of land behind Calvary Gospel Church on Hixon Street in Beamsville.



The plan includes single and semi-detached homes, townhouses and a four storey apartment building.



It was to include a six storey building but council worked with the developers to bring that down to four and address a lack of parking spaces.



The development now includes 69 parking spaces, six visitor parking spaces and a neighbourhood parkette.



Seven of the of apartments will also be set aside as affordable housing.



The proposal still needs to be ratified by council.

