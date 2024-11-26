Four people are facing charges following the robbery of a scooter in Welland.

Police were called yesterday after a man reported his electric scooter had been stolen by three suspects, and they fled in a black Jeep.

Officers were able to locate the Jeep with the scooter and weapons used in the robbery inside the vehicle.

34-year-old Natasha Leigh Seguin of no-fixed address is charged with robbery, and fail to comply with probation.

32-year-old Simran Singh of Welland, and 37-year-old Mohd Farooqi of Brampton, have been arrested and charged with robbery.

However, then police found the man who had his scooter stolen, had an arrest warrant for failing to comply with a probation order.

He was arrested, and found to be in possession of 13 grams of suspected fentanyl and a canister of bear repellant spray.

Police then searched a home in Welland and discovered 41 grams of suspected fentanyl, drug trafficking paraphernalia, and a homemade “stun gun”.

The estimated street value of seized fentanyl is $11,000.

36-year-old Justin Daniel Roesler of no-fixed address has been arrested and charged with drug trafficking, possession of a prohibited weapon (bear spray and homemade stun gun), and fail to comply with probation.