Two men have been arrested following a huge bust of over $130,000 worth of drugs.

Niagara police have been investigating the distribution of illegal drugs in Niagara for the past few months.

On Wednesday February 19th, police arrested two men after witnessing several suspected drug deals throughout the region.

Police searched an apartment in Hamilton, where they found just under 1000 grams of suspected fentanyl and carfentanil, valued at $110,000.

They also found $19,000 worth of suspected cocaine, suspected crystal methamphetamine, 166 pills of suspected MDMA, and 285 tablets of Percocet.

36-year-old Patrick Benson of Hamilton has been arrested and is facing many drug trafficking charges, and possession of ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

48-year-old Caolan Faulkner of Stoney Creek has been arrested and charged with similar offences.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, dial option #3, extension #1009667.