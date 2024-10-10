Human remains have been found in West Lincoln.



Niagara Police were called to the area of Young St. and South Grimsby Road 6 Wednesday night after a resident discovered a jawbone, believed to be human.



Officers on scene found additional remains, along with clothing.



The Forensic Services Unit and a forensic anthropologist have been on scene since the discovery.



Police say the cause of death and identity of the person have not yet been confirmed.



Anyone who may have more information is asked to contact detectives by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009023.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information which leads to an arrest.