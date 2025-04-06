Police have arrested a British Columbia man in relation to a human trafficking investigating throughout Niagara Falls and Toronto.

In August of 2024, Niagara police launched a human trafficking investigation focusing on the alleged trafficking of woman over the age of 18.

As a result of the investigation, two suspects were identified and arrested in October 2024.

At that time, a third suspect was known but had not yet been identified.

On April 1st, 36-year-old Colin Bayley was located and arrested in British Columbia.

He was brought back to Ontario where he is facing multiple charges.

Police believe there may be more victims, and are requesting them to contact police.

Anyone who may have information related to this investigation is asked to contact detectives by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009548.