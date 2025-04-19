A human trafficking investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Welland man.

In January 2025, Niagara police initiated a human trafficking investigation.

The investigation focused on the alleged trafficking of a woman throughout Niagara.

As a result of the investigation, 31-year-old Sanjay Ferguson of Welland was arrested.

Ferguson is also believed to go by the alias names of ‘Kevin Ontario’, ‘DJ KV’, and ‘Mr. Provincial’.

Detectives believe there are additional witnesses and victims and are urging them to come forward.

Anyone who may have information related to this investigation is asked to contact detectives by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009742.