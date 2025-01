The Humane Society of Greater Niagara are looking for answers after five puppies were found dead at a Park in St. Catharines.

The 1-2 week old puppies were found inside a box near York Street and Taylor Avenue.

They appear to be an American Bulldog or Boxer breed.

Officials are looking for information and asking nearby residents in the area to alert them of any dogs that resemble those breeds.