An emotional Walk to End ALS in St Catharines.

Hundreds of residents joined the 'Stepping up for Steve' team to raise money and awareness about ALS on Saturday in memory of local father and husband Steven Gallagher.

Gallagher, lost his six year fight with ALS last month, leaving behind his daughter, 11-year-old Olivia Gallagher, and wife, Tiffany.

Olivia has been participating in the walk for years, but this was the first one without her dad.

She raised $12,000, while 'Stepping up for Steve' teams raised a total of $20,000.

