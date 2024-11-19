The Snowflakes and Angels Christmas Campaign, in support of Niagara's only rehab hospital, is underway.



The campaign in support of Hotel Dieu Shaver Foundation sees lights illuminated on the hospital's grounds in honour of a loved one and the help they received.



"These sparkling, bright lights represent the love of a community who comes together during this special season to make a difference in the lives of our patients."



Hotel Dieu Shaver Health and Rehabilitation Centre is a specialty hospital that excels in providing rehabilitation and complex care to thousands of patients across the Niagara Region, including Katelynn Wild.



Nearly three years ago, the 36-year-old woman suffered a stroke and became fully paralyzed.



She spent a week in hospital, losing 20 pounds of muscle, before being transferred to Hotel Dieu.



"From the moment I arrived at Hotel Dieu Shaver (HDS) the staff made me feel welcome. It had been the first human interaction since before my stroke and I felt like I was now a part of this supportive and welcoming family. They were the ones standing by my side… they were invested in me! Within the first 24 hours they even had me trying to climb the stairs – I found hope."



She says there were so many tools and pieces of equipment at the hospital that helped her start her recovery.



In a month, Wild was able to go from using a wheelchair, to a walker, and then able to walk unassisted.



"Not only did they teach me how to walk again, but they helped my heart to heal."



Wild is now in the hospital's outpatient program, and is able to hike and even swim now.



"I am now able to enjoy doing the activities I love, like walking my dog Kevin, going to concerts, kayaking, paddle boarding and even swimming with dolphins. I’m happiest at the beach, and now – thanks to learning to walk on different surfaces – I can walk on sand!"

You can find out more about the campaign and make a donation by clicking here.