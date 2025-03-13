The Niagara IceDogs are in hot water once again.

The Ontario Hockey League hiring a Toronto law firm to conduct a cultural review of the team.

A statement from the league says it comes after they received complaints regarding the 'organizational culture'.

Turnpenney Milne LLP will conduct the review, they specialize in workplace law.

Commissioner Bryan Crawford says the concerns are not sexual or criminal in nature.

The league’s director of player recruitment and player support services will also be on site to work with and support the team ownership and players on matters related to the players first program.