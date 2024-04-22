It may be one of the most recognized landmarks in Niagara, and it's getting centre stage.

A painting of the iconic Queen's Royal Park Gazebo is the cover for the 2024-2025 Stay Niagara-on-the-Lake Tourism Map.

The Niagara Pumphouse Arts Centre says it is thrilled with the choice of Win Henstock's painting "Picnic in the Park" as the cover design.

"Win's artwork beautifully captures the essence of our picturesque town," says John Foreman, President of Stay Niagara-on-the-Lake. "Her painting embodies the appeal of Niagara-on-the-Lake."

With over 25 years of experience as a professional artist, Win Henstock is an elected member of The Society of Canadian Artists and The Toronto Watercolor Society.

She currently conducts workshops at the Niagara Pumphouse Arts Centre and various locations.