A 29-year-old man working as a trainer and Osteopath in St. Catharines has been re-arrested after police say they found images of 24 more victims on his devices.

Police say Nicholas Edward Jackson is facing additional charges of making child pornography, possessing child pornography and 24 counts of voyeurism.

Niagara Regional Police first started investigating the suspect, who worked as an independent contractor, out of a rehabilitation clinic in the Martindale area, in November of last year.

The clinic first alerted police, saying they had received information the suspect was videotaping women without their knowledge when undressing.

Jackson was arrested in March and charged with voyeurism, and distributing an intimate image.

Police say a further examination of his seized electronic devices led to the discovery of the additional 24 victims.

With the help of facility staff, detectives believe they have contacted all of the victims, and patients of the rehab facility who have not received a call are not considered victims.

A bail hearing will be held tomorrow.