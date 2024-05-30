A self guided indigenous tour of the Niagara Glen launches this weekend.

“Rekindling All Our Relations” is an Indigenous journey, curated by Michele-Elise Burnett



Click HERE to listen to Michele-Elise Burnett discuss the tour on Niagara in the Morning.



The 60 minute audio tour shares traditional teachings to help explore the area.



Those interested will be able to pick up an audio device at the Niagara Glen Nature Centre.



A ceremony to launch the tour will be held this Saturday morning at 10 a.m.

Find more information at https://www.niagaraparks.com/rekindling-all-our-relations-audio-tour/