There will be an inquest into the death of an Indigenous woman in Niagara which sparked outrage over her medical treatment.



24-year-old Heather Winterstein died in the waiting area of the St. Catharines hospital on December 10, 2021.

She went to hospital, the previous day, feeling unwell with severe back pain and was given Tylenol and sent home.

The next day, her symptoms worsened, and she was taken back to the hospital by ambulance, where she collapsed and died in the waiting area.

She had been suffering from Necrotizing Fasciitis, a type of flesh-eating disease, that is preventable-- if treated.

The inquest will examine the circumstances surrounding Winterstein’s death, and the jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing further deaths.

A date and location for the inquest have not been released.

St. Catharines NDP MPP Jennie Stevens says Winterstein's death was a devastating loss for the community, putting a heartbreaking spotlight on the gaps in health equity provided to Indigenous individuals.

"The news today is a credit to the Fort Erie Native Friendship Centre, Metis community and the advocacy of Heather's family to correct the systemic failures that deserve the attention of the province”

"I stand with Heather Winterstein's family and the Indigenous community in their pursuit of justice, and while this is positive news - this first step has taken too long. I have worked with the family and community to push for this inquest, and I am committed to pushing for accountability and transparency going forward. We must work together to build a healthcare system that respects and meets the needs of all communities."

Niagara Falls NDP MPP Wayne Gates also issuing a statement saying the inquest is a positive first step, and a long time coming.

“This has been a long time coming and I’m satisfied to see this step forward. I’d like to commend the work the indigenous communities in Niagara have done to continue advocating for truth and accountability in this tragedy. However, now isn’t a time to stand down or become complacent in the important work of ensuring equity, fairness and respect in our healthcare system. I’m hoping this inquest will be a positive first step and that we can continue to work together to ensure our healthcare services provide equitable treatment across the board.”