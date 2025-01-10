A date has now been set for an inquest into the death of a 22-year-old Welland man who died at the Niagara Detention Centre.

The Ministry of the Solicitor General says the inquest into the death of Jordan Case will be begin Monday, January 20th.

Case, who had run into trouble with the law and suffered from addiction, died of a drug overdose on December 1st of 2018 while awaiting a hearing at the Thorold facility.

When he died, he was on the waitlist for the Niagara detox centre, but no beds for men were available.

His mother, Angela Case, says it took two and a half years to just receive his autopsy report.

Case says he died of a Fentanyl overdose, and he was also suffering from pneumonia at the time.

She was told he was sleeping on a mattress on the ground of the jail since there were no beds available.

"These guys were in a detention centre, they weren't in there for hardcore things. They weren't even convicted. We don't have the death sentence here."

Five other men died at the Niagara Detention Centre between 2018 and 2022 from drug overdoses.

The inquest will examine the circumstances surrounding Case’s death, and make recommendations aimed at preventing further deaths.

The inquest is expected to last seven days and hear from approximately 11 witnesses.

The inquest will be conducted by video conference. Members of the public who wish to view the proceedings can do so live at the link provided below:

https://firstclassfacilitation.ca/office-of-the-chief-coroner/inquest-into-the-death-of-jordan-case/