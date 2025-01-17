We now know the date of an inquest that will investigate the death of a 24-year-old woman while in police custody in Niagara Falls.

The inquest into Sabrina Van Vessem's death in May of 2020, will start Monday, February 3rd.

Van Vessem died of a drug overdose while in custody at the Niagara Regional Police Service Headquarters in Niagara Falls.

An inquest into her death is mandatory under the Coroners Act, and is expected to last five days.

Van Vessem was taken into police custody the day before her death.

The SIU has cleared police of any wrongdoing in the case.

The inquest will be conducted by video conference. Members of the public who wish to view the proceedings can do so live at the link provided below:

https://firstclassfacilitation.ca/office-of-the-chief-coroner/inquest-into-the-death-of-Sabrina-Van-Vessem/