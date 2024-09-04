We now know the date of an inquest which will look into the deaths of six Niagara Detention Centre inmates.



The Regional Supervising Coroner in the Hamilton area, Dr. Karen Schiff, announced today that a date has been scheduled for the joint inquest into the deaths of Timothy Anderson,Murray Balogh, Jordan Case, David Cowe, Michael Croft and Jahrell Lungs.



42-year-old Anderson died on December 19, 2020, 20-year-old Balogh died on February 23, 2022, 22-year-old Case died on December 1, 2018, 32-year-old Cowe died on January 11, 2018, 38-year-old Croft died on July 25, 2020, and 26-year-old Lungs died on August 1, 2021.



All deaths occurred while in custody at the Niagara Detention Centre in Thorold, or after transfer to the Greater Niagara Hospital.



Inquests to their deaths is mandatory under the Coroners Act.

The inquest will examine the circumstances surrounding the deaths and make recommendations aimed at preventing further deaths.

The inquest will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, September 16th.

It will be conducted by video conference, and you can watch it by clicking here.

