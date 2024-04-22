Niagara Health has announced it has adjusted its hours at its Withdrawal Management Service due to staffing challenges.



Effective today, intake hours at the St. Catharines, Welland Avenue site, will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Sunday.



Officials say patients will continue to have access to outpatient services seven days a week and will continue to have access to short stay beds.



Niagara Health says the change of hours is due to staffing challenges across the organization, especially with its mental health and addiction programs.



They say they are aggressively recruiting for RPNs, RNs, Clerks and program workers.



Outside of the intake hours, clients seeking emergent and urgent withdrawal management support are asked to go to the Emergency Department.

“Our mental health and addiction staff play a crucial role in providing support to individuals in crisis,” says Heather Paterson, Executive Vice-President, Clinical Operations. “We are actively examining our processes to address these challenges and make necessary adjustments to optimize patient care.”

“Our priority is to ensure that our staff have the resources and support they need to continue delivering safe and much-needed services to our community,” says Laura Farrelly, Director, Emergency and Urgent Care and Interim Director, Mental Health and Addictions. “We are dedicated to their well-being and will continue to provide support and resources to ensure they can effectively care for our patients.”

