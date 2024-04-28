Ontario is now home to an invasive and toxic worm species that can grow up to three feet long and can be dangerous to small animals and pets.

Hammerhead worms have been recently spotted in Newmarket, Hamilton, and the Kitchener area.

The worms, originally from Southeast Asia, were likely brought into the province accidently through nursery stock material possibly from the U.S.

The hammerhead worm has a dangerous neurotoxin that can be lethal for small animals, and cause a rash for people.

"They can spread quickly because if you cut them up, each piece becomes a new individual," John Reynolds, a laboratory biologist and worm expert said.

It's recommended you dont pick up the worms with bare hands, and to always use gloves or a shovel to pick them up.

Ontario’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry are encouraging people to report any sightings via the Early Detection and Distribution Mapping System, which is an online tracking system.