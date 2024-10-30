Niagara Regional Police continue to investigate what caused an explosion outside a Grimsby school.



A woman working at Central French Immersion School on Bolton Avenue went outside yesterday afternoon at 1:30 to throw out garbage when the blast occurred.



Police say damage was limited to the garbage bin area.



She suffered minor injuries and was treated at hospital and released.



The school, and a nearby daycare, were evacuated, but have since reopened.



A small section of Brierwood Avenue remains closed.



Police officers and the K9 Unit will be conducting a ground search in the area today.



The Forensic Service Unit along with the Explosive Disposal Unit will continue their investigation into the cause today as well.



Police believe the scene will be cleared by tomorrow.



Residents and business owners in the area are asked to review their footage between Sunday October 27, 2024 at 7 a.m. and Tuesday October 29, 2024 at 2 p.m.



The investigation has been assigned to detectives from the NRPS 8 District office. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009341.

