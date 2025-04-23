The investigation continues after a body was recovered from Lake Erie in Wainfleet.

Police were called to the waterfront near Lakeshore and Brawn Roads, shortly before 7 a.m. yesterday.

Someone in the area discovered the body, not far from Long Beach Conservation Area, and called 911.

Police say the identity of the deceased and the cause of death remain under investigation.

The coroner was called to the scene, and an autopsy has been ordered.

Anyone with information is asked by police to call 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1023300.