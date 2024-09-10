A new rental report is shining light on how much it costs to rent in Niagara.



According to the 'September 2024 Rentals.ca Rent Report' from Rentals.ca and Urbanation, the average rental price for all residential property types in Canada was $2,187 in August, increasing by 3.3 per cent over the past year.



St. Catharines has an average rental price of $1677/month for a one-bedroom in September, down 2 per cent since August, but up 3 per cent year-over-year.



A two-bedroom rental in St. Catharines averages $1,967/month, which is down slightly.



In Niagara Falls, average monthly rent for a one-bedroom unit is $1,698, which is up 4.1 percent month over month, and down 1.3 percent year over year.



A two-bedroom in Niagara Falls is going for $2,026, which is down nearly 6 per cent from a year ago.

