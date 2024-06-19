This is day three of a heatwave in Niagara.



This afternoon the temperature reached 32 degrees, but it feels more like 43.



A heat warning continues for the Region, and most of the province.



You are being advised to try to stay in a cool place and stay hydrated.



"Drink plenty of water regularly, even before you feel thirsty to decrease your risk of dehydration. Thirst is not a good indicator of dehydration."



Heat-related health risks are greater for older adults, infants and young children, pregnant people, people with physical and/or mental illnesses, and people with disabilities or mobility issues.

Never leave people, particularly children, or pets inside a parked vehicle.

Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

Officials say heat stroke is a medical emergency, and you should call 911 if you or someone you are caring for, has a high body temperature and is confused, has stopped sweating or becomes unconscious.

"While waiting for help, cool the person right away: move them to a cool place, apply cold water to large areas of the skin and fan the person as much as possible."

The heatwave is expected to lift on Friday, but temperatures will remain warm throughout the weekend.

The Niagara Region has posted information on its website, including locations of cooling centres across the area.