It's almost Smile Cookie Campaign time in Niagara.

Tim Hortons owners in St. Catharines, Thorold, and Niagara-on-the-Lake will support The Alzheimer Society of Niagara Region and Autism Ontario South Region through the annual campaign that runs April 29th to May 5th.

With every purchase of a Smile Cookie from the St. Catharines, Thorold and Niagara-on-Lake locations, 100% of the proceeds from the sales will be donated to The Alzheimer Society of Niagara Region and Autism Ontario South Region.

Nationally, Tim Hortons restaurant owners support over 600 local charities and community groups through the Smile Cookie campaign.

“Your support will enable us to continue providing community programs that promote health and well-being, that are vital to extending the independence of persons living with dementia” states Teena Kindt, CEO of the Alzheimer Society of Niagara Region.

“We know that a camp experience can have a lifelong positive impact on children. For autistic children, making camp truly inclusive means offering extra support from specially trained staff, sometimes on a 2 to 1 basis per camper. Your financial support makes the camp magic happen for both children and their families.” Marg Spoelstra, CEO of Autism Ontario.