With a few weeks left before the World Rowing Championships come to St. Catharines, a celebration will be held tonight.



Oars & Encore, A Celebration of Niagara's Rowing Community, will take place at the First Ontario Performing Arts Centre.



A ceremony will be held to honour people who have made significant contributions to the sport as Athletes, Builders, and Volunteers.



That will be followed by a performance by Steven Page, a multiple Juno award-winning artist and former Barenaked Ladies band member.



Niagara’s own singer-songwriter, Evan Rotella will open for Page.



The 2024 World Rowing Senior, Under 23, and Under 19 Championships (Mega Worlds) will run from August 18th to the 25th in St. Catharines.

You can still get tickets for tonight's performance.