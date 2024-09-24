The Japanese technology company, behind a billion dollar plant in Port Colborne, wants to meet local residents.



Asahi Kasei is hosting a drop-in style community open house Wednesday, September 25th from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Vale Health and Wellness Centre.

The new manufacturing facility is being constructed on the west side of Highway 140.

The event will feature products that will be made at the $1.6 plant, and residents can view the latest artistic renderings of the facility, which is hoping to be open and running by 2027.



Current and future job opportunities with Asahi Kasei can also be discussed.

