Jelly Roll is taking the stage at the Meridian Centre tonight.

The performance, starting at 7 p.m., will be his first ever international show.

Jelly Roll has had three number one hits in Canada.

Ticket proceeds are benefiting the Heather Winterstein Foundation, a local charity that provides financial support for Indigenous healing, scholarships, and for medical studies.

Winterstein, a 24 year old Indigenous woman, died in the waiting area of the St. Catharines hospital on December 10th, 2021.

Her medical issues were dismissed, and she was sent home.

Concert go'ers are being asked to wear pink tonight to honour her legacy.