Tickets for the Jelly Roll concert in St. Catharines have sold out.



A pre-sale opened up to fans yesterday, and another block of tickets was released this morning to the general public.



The 6,000 tickets sold out quickly for the July 8th, 2024 show at the Meridian Centre in downtown St. Catharines.



The show is extra special since it's Jelly Roll's first performance in Canada, and it is benefiting a local Indigenous cause.



The show is supporting The Heather Winterstein Foundation, which advocates for equitable healthcare services.



24-year-old Heather Winterstein, a local Indigenous woman, died in the St. Catharines hospital’s emergency department in 2021.



She had been at the hospital the previous day, but sent home with Tylenol.



"Our commitment extends beyond scholarships; we actively work to reduce service disparities. Culturally sensitive care is at the heart of our efforts, ensuring respectful treatment for indigenous communities."



Jelly Roll has been open about his past involvement with drugs and crime, and has not been allowed to leave the U.S. because of prior convictions.



His songs tell the story of his recovery.

