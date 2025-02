Jennie Stevens is returning for a third term as the Member of Provincial Parliament for St. Catharines.

Stevens defeated Progressive Conservative Sal Sorrento for the second consecutive provincial election.

The New Democrat has represented the riding since 2018.

Stevens also beat Sorrento in the 2022 election by 2,277 votes.

Progressive conservative Sorrento finished in second.

Liberal Robin McPherson came in third.

Stevens also spent 15 years as as city councillor in St. Catharines.