One of the world's greatest comics is coming to Niagara Falls this summer.

Jerry Seinfeld will return to the OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino on Friday, July 25th.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 7th at 10 a.m. through ticketmaster.ca.

“Jerry Seinfeld is an ace of comedy and an incredibly rare gem,” said Cathy Price, Vice President of Marketing and Resort Operations at Niagara Casinos. “His material is incredibly clever and delivered in the most iconic way. Guests are in for an amazing night of laughter! ”

Seinfeld was last in Niagara for a sold-out show at the OLG Stage March 14th, 2024.

He also played the Meridian Centre in St. Catharines in June 2015, also to a sold-out crowd.