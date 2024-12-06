Canada's unemployment rate last month reached its highest since January 2017-- outside of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The numbers from November, show the rate jumped to 6.8 per cent compared to 6.5 per cent in October.

The Stats Canada job report says 46 per cent of unemployed Canadians in November had not worked in the last year, or had never worked.

That's up from 39.5 per cent a year ago.

In Niagara, our jobless rate held steady at 6.7 per cent.

Hamilton's rate went from 6.2 in October, to 6.8 percent last month.