A unnamed "John Doe" has been identified nearly 30 years after disappearing from Niagara Falls NY.

In June of 1995, the remains of an unknown man were recovered from the Niagara River in Niagara Falls.

In the summer of 2023, the NRPS was contacted by the DoeNetwork suggesting a possible match between a 46-year-old man who went missing in Niagara Falls back in 1995.

Further investigation sought out DNA from members of the missing man's family.

In the summer of this year, he was positively identified as being that missing man from 1995.

His family has since been notified, and plan to have his headstone placed here in Canada.

Niagara Regional Police Service Missing Persons and Unidentified Remains Coordinator Detective Constable Sara Mummery states:

“This incident sheds light into the continued need for the collaboration and communication between both Canada and the US officials to solve these on-going and historical cases. Families need closure, they want answers, and it ultimately is up to us to provide them with this.”