A joint commercial vehicle enforcement initiative in Lincoln has led to 14 trucks being taken off the road.

Niagara, Halton, and Hamilton police services alongside the OPP and the Ministry of Transportation have been focusing on identifying commercial trucks intentionally bypassing the Lincoln Inspection Station on the QEW.

A total of 35 vehicles were thoroughly inspected.

As a result, 14 of those vehicles were removed from service due to significant safety concerns.

Two sets of licence plates were also seized.

In total, 22 charges were laid, including for failing to comply with requirements such as daily inspections and registration.

