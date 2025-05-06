A Niagara restaurant has been named the best in the country.

Restaurant Pearl Morissette ranked number one on the list of Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants in 2025.

The Jordan Station hot spot opened in 2017 and has been climbing the list ever since.

The rankings are decided upon by 160 judges and the editor-in-chief and publisher says the support was overwhelming.

Restaurant Pearl Morissette edged out Mon Lapin in Montreal and Alo in Toronto for the top spot.

Fat Rabbit in St. Catharines was ranked 97.

Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants 2025

1. Restaurant Pearl Morissette (Jordan Station, Ont.)

2. Mon Lapin (Montreal)

3. Alo (Toronto)

4. Edulis (Toronto)

5. 20 Victoria (Toronto)

6. Eight (Calgary)

7. Beba (Montreal)

8. Quetzal (Toronto)

9. Published on Main (Vancouver)

10. AnnaLena (Vancouver)