Niagara is now home to a Michelin star restaurant.
Restaurant Pearl Morissette in Jordan has been recognized the prestigious designation.
They were also awarded a green star which recognizes leadership in sustainability.
The guide called the 42-acre destination "the full experience" and that "Chefs Daniel Hadida and Eric Robertson make the most of their surroundings to enhance their spontaneous tasting menu's dishes."