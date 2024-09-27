Niagara is now home to a Michelin star restaurant.

Restaurant Pearl Morissette in Jordan has been recognized the prestigious designation.



They were also awarded a green star which recognizes leadership in sustainability.



Click HERE to listen to Chef Eric Robertson talk about the honour on Niagara in the Morning.



The guide called the 42-acre destination "the full experience" and that "Chefs Daniel Hadida and Eric Robertson make the most of their surroundings to enhance their spontaneous tasting menu's dishes."

