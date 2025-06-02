Communities across Ontario will come together this month in support of the ALS Canada Walk to End ALS.

Each year, more than 1,000 Canadians are diagnosed with ALS.

Four out of five people living with the incurable disease will die within two to five years of their diagnosis.

ALS Canada will host 22 in-person walks across Ontario, along with a virtual option for those who cannot attend a local event.

This year, their fundraising goal is to raise $2 million.

The Niagara area Walk to End ALS is happening June 7th at 10am.

The 5km walk location starts off at St. Catharine’s Museum & Welland Canals Centre Lock 3.

You can register to participate and donate at WalktoEndALS.ca/ontario