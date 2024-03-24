Kate, the Princess of Wales, and her husband, Prince William, are said to be ``extremely moved'' by the public's warmth and support following her shocking cancer announcement as tributes continued to pour in from around the world.

After weeks of frenzied speculation on social media about her health and well-being, Kate said in a candid video message on Friday that she is undergoing chemotherapy for cancer following major abdominal surgery.

The 42-year-old princess said the cancer discovery was a ``huge shock'' and she was now in the early stages of preventative chemotherapy.

Criticism of those jumping to sometime-outlandish conclusions continued to be voiced over Sunday.