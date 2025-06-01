The City of St. Catharines is kicking off summer with a bang.

"Lakeside Long Weekend" returns to Lakeside Park Monday June 30th and Tuesday July 1st.

Festivities include live painting, a life-sized LEGO lounge and super-sized inflatable games.

St. Catharines Fire Services will greet families, and everyone can enjoy good eats and summer sips from local food trucks and craft drink vendors.

This year, St. Catharines will join the national Canada Day Drumming initiative.

At 2pm on Canada Day, cities from across the country will unite in a six-minute drumming celebration of diversity, peace, and unity.

Live bands will play from the main stage from 5pm to 9pm on June 30th, and noon to 10pm on July 1st.

This year’s musical lineup features The Strictly Hip and Sloan Roberts on June 30th.

And Crown Lands, Cuff the Duke, The Redhill Valleys, Permilla, Lunipeer, Sleepy Jean, Feverish Lemons and Rockin' Time with Mr. Rob and Friends on July 1st.

Fireworks will be displayed over Lake Ontario at 10pm on Canada Day.

Funds will be raised for Pathstone Mental Health and non-perishable food donations collected to support the Niagara Regional Native Centre Community Pantry.

Parking at Lakeside Park will be free on July 1st.

Visit stcatharines.ca/LakesideLongWeekend for more information.