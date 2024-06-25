We have a heartwarming update to a story we brought you last week about a 68-year-old retired steelworker in Welland, who was set to be homeless.



Mike Hominuk, who had his legs amputated after a fall last winter, was set to be homeless after losing his apartment unit during his recovery in hospital.



Niagara Centre NDP MPP Jeff Burch stepped in and was asking Niagara Health and the Minister of Health to place Hominuk in a long-term care home, instead of a homeless shelter.



The hospital believed Hominuk could live independently, and released him last week.



He was taken by taxi to the Southridge Homeless Shelter, but Hominuk was scared to go inside, and took a cab to his old apartment building.



A former neighbour, with a spare room, saved the day and said he could be her roommate.



Officials from Burch's office say Hominuk is overjoyed at being back in his old, wheelchair accessible, building with affordable rent.



He also needed a wheelchair narrow enough to fit through the interior doorways, and an acquaintance from the neighbourhood stepped forward with one he could use.



"He is brimming with gratitude, both for frontline staff at the Welland Hospital who nursed him back to health, and for the kindness of neighbours in the community."

