A local organization, dedicated to helping children in Niagara who have experienced abuse, has opened a new playroom.

The Kristen French Child Advocacy Centre in St. Catharines has received $45,000 from the Ontario Government to create the space, that will be used as a hub for Camp Acorn and afterschool programs run by the Centre.

The lower level of the centre has been redesigned with a sensory area, a rock climbing wall and obstacle course, and a stage where children can perform.

The Kristen French Child Advocacy Centre works with Niagara Regional Police Service, Family and Children’s Services Niagara, and Family Counselling Centre Niagara, to offer a safe, welcoming space, for children who have suffered abuse.

"Our new multi-purpose kids' activity room is a testament to the incredible generosity of our donors and supporters. This space will provide a safe and welcoming environment for children and youth to heal, grow, and thrive. We are deeply grateful for the community's commitment to making this vision a reality, ensuring that every child who comes through our doors feels valued and supported," said Brian Bratt, Executive Director of the Kristen French Child Advocacy Centre.