The Kristen French Child Advocacy Centre is expanding their "Kids First Project".

The Kids First Project delivers educational content to students right in the classroom about how to be safe both online and offline.

Each year, around 300 children and youth utilize the Kristen French Child Advocacy Centre to meet with police regarding abuse, internet luring, and violence.

Thanks to support from the David S. Howes Fund, the Centre is expanding the project for the coming school year.

It's available to all schools across Niagara for students in JK to Grade 12.

Teachers, principals, child and youth workers who are interested in booking a presentation for their school or classroom can email programs@kristenfrenchcacn.org