Firearms and drugs have been recovered following a search warrant of a home in Port Colborne.

Yesterday, Niagara police executed a search warrant on a property in the area of Welland Street and Louis Street in Port Colborne.

As a result of the investigation, over $250,000 worth of suspected fentanyl, crystal meth, and oxycodone pills were recovered.

A Glock 9 mm handgun and 40 calibre handgun, both with over 20 rounds of ammunition combined, were also disocvered.

40-year-old Jeffrey Boston and 42-year-old Misti Barron of Port Colborne have been arrested and are facing multiple charges.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the lead detective by dialing 905-688-4111, dial option #3, extension #1009635.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).