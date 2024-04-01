A large police presence in the tourist district of Niagara Falls.

Niagara Regional Police say an investigation is underway at the scene of a parking lot on Centre Street.

Centre, is closed from Grail Ave to Ellen Ave.

Police say those needing access to their vehicles can go to Centre and Ellen to speak with an officer for further direction.

Police say there is no ongoing risk to public safety.

Meantime, Niagara Police are on the scene of a second, unrelated investigation closeby.

The area surrounding Epworth Circle between Kincaid Place and St. Lawrence Ave. is also closed due to an investigation.

There is a heavy police presence in both areas.

In just one week, Niagara Falls is set to host thousands of tourists for the solar eclipse.

A State of Emergency is in place for the entire Niagara Region, including Niagara Falls, with up to one million visitors expected on Monday to view the eclipse.

Google Maps image shows distance between two incidents.