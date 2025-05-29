Major pond restoration has been completed at the Lathrop Nature Preserve in Fonthill.

The primary restoration goals were to reduce water temperature impacts in the ponds, ensuring a thriving cold-water fish habitat.

Visitor safety was also improved by stabilizing the railway embankment.

Over 500 native trees and shrubs were planted, and a wooden pedestrian bridge was constructed over the realigned water channel.

Interpretive signs will also be installed later this year.

All of the trails are now re-opened for public use.

This project was made possible by the Government of Ontario through the Wetlands Conservation Partner Program.

Other contributors include the Niagara Community Foundation, TD Bank Group, the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s Sustain our Great Lakes grant program, and individual donors and foundations.