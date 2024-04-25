Legendary hockey broadcaster Bob Cole has passed away at the age of 90.

Cole's career began in 1969 and spanned 50 years, primarily known for his time as the lead play-by-play announcer for Hockey Night in Canada and his work on Toronto Maple Leafs games, Stanley Cup playoffs, and the Winter olympics

Cole was the soundtrack to hockey fans growing up in the late 20th century and early 21st century, it was his voice was behind some of hockey's most treasured moments over the years.

His daughter Megan said he passed away on Wednesday night in St. John's surrounded by family and friends, noting that he was healthy right up until the very end.

She thanked the public for their love of his work, his province, and love of hockey.