$90,000 was raised to help send children in Niagara to camp during the 3rd Annual Mountainview LemonAID Day for FACS.



Family and Children Services Niagara says that will provide 500 weeks of summer camp to local children, who are served by the agency.



This year’s event took place on Saturday, June 8th across the Niagara region, with 100 lemonade stands hosted by local families, municipalities, and businesses.



“We are so grateful to all the families, children, individuals, and sponsors who supported Mountainview LemonAID Day this year and brought energy and enthusiasm to their stands,” says Caroline Polgrabia, President of the FACS Niagara Foundation Board. “It’s always great to see the event’s growth through the new and returning faces of the participants.”

“Building strong communities should always be at the forefront and part of this is coming together for events like Mountainview LemonAID Day,” says Mark Basciano, President of Mountainview Building Group. “We are so happy to be a part of this initiative and are proud to do our part in making a meaningful impact on the community and lives of children.”

A special award was presented to The Citrus Twists stand, who for the second year in a row, were the top fundraising team with a total of $3,829 raised.