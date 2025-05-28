Leon’s Furniture has donated $10,000 to Port Colborne's food bank as the need for donations rises.

Port Cares’ Reach Out Centre Food Bank has been struggling to keep up with demand, as more Niagara families reach out for help.

Christine Clark Lafleur, CEO of Port Cares, says donations are down about 20 per cent, and this donation is a big help.

“More and more vulnerable families are having to rely on charities like Port Cares to get by,” says Clark Lafleur. “When Mr. Leon showed up this week with a $10,000 gift for the Reach Out Centre food bank I felt like Christmas came early and my sense of hope was renewed.”

Mr. Leon himself arrived at the food bank with the cheque this week saying Niagara residents have supported Leon's Furniture for six generations, and this is a small way of saying thank you.

Leon's first store opened in Welland back in 1909.

“Leon’s Furniture asks other area businesses to give whatever they can to support Port Cares in their mission to help ease the hardships that many of our citizens are going through. Over six generations of Niagara citizens have shopped at our stores beginning in 1909 in Welland. Our support of Port Cares is a small way of saying thank you for the important contributions that Port Cares and its many volunteers make to our friends and neighbours,” says Mr. Leon.

“Canada’s continued support of our company has allowed Leon’s to become Canada’s largest retailer of home furnishings and appliances. To those of us who are in blessed positions, we encourage anyone who can afford to give to do so to ensure no child goes hungry in our community.”