Leslie Mahaffy's Mother will be in Quebec today to deliver a victim impact statement in person.

Last week we heard that her family along with the family of Kristen French were denied the right to appear in person at Paul Bernardo's parole hearing.

The board since reversed that decision.

Due to the lack of time to arrange travels others will deliver statements remotely.

Bernardo has been denied parole twice in the past and is serving a life sentence for kidnapping, sexual assault, and murder.