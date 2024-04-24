Organizations across the country are gearing up for what they describe as the largest LGBTQ+ mobilization since the push for marriage equality.

Fae Johnstone, president of the Society of Queer Momentum, says there will be rallies across Canada in May.

The group, in partnership with other organizations, is pushing for all levels of government to respond to a series of calls to action that include funding for LGBTQ+ social supports and programs.

The group has dubbed the campaign the Rainbow Week of Action.

Rallies will take place in Toronto on May 16, and in cities including Calgary, Edmonton, Ottawa on May 17. More events are set for other cities and communities.

Johnstone says their message is crucial now because ``far-right groups and cynical politicians'' have spread misinformation about the LGBTQ+ community to ``fuel anger and division.''