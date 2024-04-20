The Liberal government is turning to influencers to get their message out to younger Canadians.

The finance minister's office recently invited seven content creator's to this year's budget.

They got early access to the financial document and exclusive interviews with several ministers, including Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland.

Stephanie Gordon and Dennis Mathu are financial content creators with 750-thousand social media followers, who attended this year's budget.

They say the government wants to tap into the audience they are building.

And even though TikTok has been banned on federal government devices, the app and its stars provide a connection to a much-needed voter base for the Liberal government.

Millennials and gen-Z also happen to be the focus of this year's federal budget.

A spokesman for the Prime Minister's Office says inviting influencers to government events is about connecting with Canadians.

Mohammad Hussain says Canadians are consuming digital content more and more, and as the media landscape grows, so does their approach.